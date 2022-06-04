Alex McFarlane is no stranger to playing in the NCAA baseball tournament, having made it to last year’s regionals with the University of Miami.
But this year’s tournament is different in two ways for the St. Thomas native — the Hurricanes are one of 16 nationally-seeded teams, which gives them home-field advantage through the first two rounds of regional play.
“Last year, we didn’t host a regional — we had to go to Gainesville, Fla., for our regional,” McFarlane said. “It’s my first time being home for a regional.
“Every team goes into this with the same goal — win each day. I wouldn’t say this puts a target on our back, but it really does up the ante for teams to come in and beat us.”
Miami (39-18), seeded No. 6 nationally, opens play in the NCAA regionals against Canisius (29-23) at 1 p.m. today at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Fla. Also playing in the double-elimination regional are Arizona (37-23) and Mississippi (32-22).
McFarlane, who went to Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy before moving to Georgia for his senior year, is now a third-year sophomore with the Hurricanes.
A 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher, McFarlane has been primarily used as a reliever by Miami, with some spot starts during the regular season. Entering the NCAAs, he’s 3-1 with a 3.64 ERA in 25 games (including four starts), with 63 strikeouts and 18 walks over 42 innings pitched.
That’s quite an improvement over McFarlane’s first year with the Hurricanes in a COVID-shortened 2020 season, when he was 2-2 in six appearances (including four starts) with a 5.25 ERA, and his 3-1 record in 16 appearances (four starts) with a 4.50 ERA last season.
“I’ve improved exponentially, not only physically, but mentally as well,” McFarlane said. “I’ve gotten much more experienced with college baseball. As a freshman, you really don’t know the ins and outs of things … but I’ve really improved both in the physical and mental aspects.
“I’m more focused on the mound, and I’m handing pressure much better. Physically, I’ve been gaining weight and maturing.”
Yet it took a move away from the U.S. Virgin Islands for McFarlane to achieve his goal of playing college ball.
After hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017 shut down organized baseball in the territory, McFarlane’s parents, Roy McFarlane and Tami Noel, made the decision to send him stateside.
In 2018, McFarlane moved in with former Montessori teachers Elizabeth and Joey Elger, who relocated from the territory after the hurricanes to Mt. Airy, Ga., and finished his senior year at Habersham Central High School.
“It was a lot different than Montessori — a lot more people,” McFarlane said. “It was also a bit of a culture shock too, because I moved from St. Thomas to north Georgia. It didn’t take much time to adjust, but I did have to adjust to that.”
McFarlane was a standout for the Raiders in his lone season. On the mound, he went 4-0 in six appearances with a team-best 0.71 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3rd innings. At bat, he was second on the team with a .444 average, and led in runs scored (30), hits (28), slugging percentage (0.698) and doubles (11).
That also got McFarlane noticed by pro scouts, even getting drafted in the 25th round (755th overall) by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Draft.
“I had made my decision made way before the draft — I was going to college,” said McFarlane, who chose Miami over an offer from Clemson.
Now that he’s got some college time under his belt, the Hurricanes are looking to improve on their NCAA tournament performance from last year. Miami didn’t make it out of the regional in 2021, losing to South Florida and South Alabama.
But with the Hurricanes a national seed and regional host this year, there’s higher hopes by McFarlane and his teammates in 2022.
“We’re excited, we’re really excited,” he said. “We’re turning the page for this tournament. We’re really excited, really fired up, for this. I think we’ll be ready in no time.”