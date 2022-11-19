ST. THOMAS — This may be Tarleton State’s men’s basketball team’s third season playing NCAA Division I ball, but the Texans are already making some noise in the Western Athletic Conference.

Tarleton State also showed that it could be a contender in its first Paradise Jam tournament, beating 2020 champion Belmont 89-81 in the opening round Friday at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.