ST. THOMAS — This may be Tarleton State’s men’s basketball team’s third season playing NCAA Division I ball, but the Texans are already making some noise in the Western Athletic Conference.
Tarleton State also showed that it could be a contender in its first Paradise Jam tournament, beating 2020 champion Belmont 89-81 in the opening round Friday at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Freddy Hicks led four players in double figures for the Texans (2-1) with a game-high 26 points. Shamir Bogues and Lue Williams had 16 points each, and Jakorie Smith added 12 points.
The Bruins — who fell to 1-3 with their third straight loss — also had four players score in double figures. Ben Sheppard led the way with 19 points, Cade Tyson added 14 points, Even Brauns had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Ja’Kobi Gillespie finished with 12 points.
Tarleton State led from nearly the start, and pulled ahead by as many as 19 points early in the second half.
But Belmont — which won the Paradise Jam title when the tournament was played in Washington, D.C., due to the COVID pandemic — was never really out of the game.
The Bruins’ only lead came on Drew Friberg’s 3-pointer 39 seconds into the game, and kept things close over the first 8½ minutes until the Texans closed out the first half by outscoring Belmond 27-18 to pull ahead 44-31 at the half.
However, the Bruins managed to cut Tarleton State’s lead to six points three times in the second half, the last at 85-79 on Sheppard’s fast-break layup with 14 seconds remaining.
However, 10 seconds later, the Texans had built their lead back to double digits.
Freddy Hicks, Tarleton State: The 6-foot-6 sophomore guard-forward, the WAC’s freshman of the year two seasons ago, did most of his damage at the free throw line for the Texans. He also had a team-best eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Ben Sheppard, Belmont: The 6-6 senior guard, a first-team Ohio Valley Conference pick last season, equaled his season high in scoring in Friday’s loss. He made 8 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 5 3-pointers. He also had five assists.
• Both teams shot 50% or better in Friday’s game – Belmont was 29 of 57 from the field (50.9%), Tarleton State 26 of 50 (52%) — so it came down to some intangibles. While the Bruins made more 3-pointers — 9 of 18, to the Texans’ 5 of 13 — it was at the free throw line where things were decided.
• Tarleton State was an astounding 32 of 49 from the free throw line, to 14 of 17 by Belmont. Hicks did most of that — he was 18 of 28, meaning he scored more points at the line than he did off field goals.
• Tarleton State was a regular in the NCAA Division II tournament before making the move to Division I begining with the 2020-2021 season. The Texans had 14 appearances in the D-II tourney since 2002, advancing to the Final Four twice (in 2005 and 2015).