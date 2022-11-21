ST. THOMAS — Tarleton State’s men’s basketball team has plenty of trophies on display, won during the team’s frequent conference championships and trips to the NCAA Division II tournament.
However, since moving up to the NCAA Division I level two years ago, the Texans have yet to add to their trophy case.
That could end with a title at the Paradise Jam, as Tarleton State —playing its first-ever D-1 in-season tournament — advanced to the championship game with a 70-54 victory over Boston College in Sunday’s second semifinal at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Freddy Hicks scored a game-high 21 points to lead three players in double figures for the Texans (3-1), who take a three-game winning streak into today’s title game. Lue Williams came off the bench to add 14 points and Shakur Daniel had 13 points.
C.J. Penha Jr. led the War Eagles (3-2) with 12 points, with Mason Madsen coming off the bench to add 10 points.
While Boston College led by three points in the first 2½ minutes of the first half, the rest of the way it was all Tarleton State.
After Penha gave the War Eagles a 5-2 lead at the 17 minute, 36 second mark, the Texans responded with 12 unanswered points — capped by Hicks’ layup with 11:58 left — to take a 15-4 lead.
That was as close as Boston College would get in the half — or the game. Tarleton State would go on to lead by as many as 16 points in the first half, going out of the period ahead 35-19.
The Texans would increase their lead to as many as 21 early in the second half, going ahead 46-25 on Daniel’s jumper with 14:25 remaining.
The War Eagles would cut that margin in half, pulling within 58-48 on Armani Mighty’s free throws with 5:39 left. But Tarleton State put together another run — this one seven straight points — to push its lead back to 17, at 65-48 with 3:22 remaining.
Freddy Hicks, Tarleton State: The 6-foot-6 sophomore guard-forward, the Western Athletic Conference’s freshman of the year last season, posted his second straight 20-point game after missing the Texans’ first two games. He was 6 of 10 from the field (including 1 of 3 on 3-pointers), more important, made 8 of 12 free throws. He also had a team-best six rebounds and three assists.
C.J. Penha Jr., Boston College: The 6-7 grad student forward, in his first season with the War Eagles after two years at NCAA D-II school Trevecca Nazarene in Tennessee, had his third double-digit game of the season. He was BC’s most consistent shooter, making 5 of 8 from the field and 2 of 3 on free throws. He also had four rebounds and two steals.
• Boston College’s first-half troubles came from both its shooting and ball control. The War Eagles made 7 of 19 from the field (36.8%) and missed both its 3-point attempts, while Tarleton State made 13 of 24 (54.2%) and 4 of 8 of its 3s.
• BC also turned the ball over 11 times in the first half and 20 in the game, which led to the Texans scoring 26 points. By comparison, Tarleton State had just five turnovers in the first half and 11 for the game, with the War Eagles scoring nine points.
• Foul shooting also helped the Texans, who made 20 of 25 from the free throw line, compared to Boston College’s 15 of 26.
Tarleton State will now face Drake in the Paradise Jam’s championship game today at 9 p.m.
As for Boston College, the War Eagles play Wyoming in the tournament’s third-place game at 6:45 p.m. today.