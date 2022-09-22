Shannon Taylor had been waiting years for the opportunity to be the head coach of a college men’s basketball program.
More than a decade after getting his first coaching job, that opportunity is taking him more than 3,500 miles — from his home state of California to St. Thomas — to head up the University of the Virgin Islands men’s team.
“It’s a great opportunity for me to be a head coach, honestly,” the 46-year-old Taylor said in an interview Wednesday with The Daily News.
“It’s one of my dreams of all time to be the head coach at a university, and I’m thankful for [UVI athletics director Jerel] Drew for giving me this opportunity.”
Taylor, who is a native of Fresno, Calif., has spent the past 12-plus years as an assistant coach at both the college and high school levels. His last coaching job was at Riverside (Calif.) City College, where he spent six years as an assistant coach and associate head coach until his departure following the 2020-2021 season.
Taylor has also worked as an off-season instructor with players in the professional, college and high school ranks. Before taking the UVI position, he was working with Jalen Green Elite, a travel ball program headed by Fresno native Jalen Green of the NBA’s Houston Rockets.
His move into coaching came after Taylor won two California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) state titles while a starting guard and team captain at Ventura (Calif.) College in 1995 and 1996 — the 1996 title was later vacated — and earning first-team all-Big Sky Conference honors and setting school and league records at Eastern Washington. He then spent seven years playing internationally for pro teams in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Philippines and Belgium from 2000-2007.
That range of experience is what made Taylor stand out in making the five finalists when the university was set to name Jason Gilliam-Alexander as the pick to take over the Buccaneers’ program in early August.
However, that offer was rescinded days later after a background check revealed that Gilliam-Alexander had been stripped of his Florida teaching license nine months earlier after a state investigation showed that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with female students.
Drew said then that he would go back to the remaining four finalists to find UVI’s new basketball coach.
“No. 1, you look at someone as far as experience and understanding the development of student-athletes,” Drew said. “That to me was one thing that really stood out — his eagerness to work with them, training them on fundamentals. Another big thing was his eagerness to help them with life skills.
“His understanding of how to motivate, how to dynamically push and build talent, and also having that experience playing professionally overseas. A lot of our student-athletes always have that ambition, so there was no better opportunity to have a coach that has that background and understands that.”
However, Taylor is coming into UVI’s program late in the game, with the first organized practices at the NAIA level allowed to begin next week. UVI’s first practice will be held Monday, Taylor said.
Only four players — guards Shirmoy O’Garro and Eliyah Stevens, guard-forward Denny Gonzalez and 6-foot-8 center Ali Palmer — returned from last year’s team, which finished 2-9 under then-head coach Alfonzo Duncan after the season was called short in late January 2022 due to rising cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
Of those, only All Saints Cathedral School graduate Gonzalez (11 games, 2 starts, 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game) and Stevens (11 games, 2 starts, 3.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game) saw any significant playing time. O’Garro, who graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School, only played in seven games, while Grenada native Palmer saw action in two games.
While going through the hiring process, Drew had been working to bring on recruits, with six players added to the roster when the 2022-2023 season begins sometime in early November. In addition, Taylor and Drew both said that anywhere from two to five other recruits could be added to UVI’s roster for the second semester, which begins in early January.
“I’ve met the team, talked with them, picked their brains, let them know who I am and exactly what I want from them,” Taylor said.
“I just want these guys to compete. If you go out there and compete, play hard and give it all you got, that’s all I can ask for.”