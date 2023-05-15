Team AeroMD topped 11 other teams Saturday afternoon to win the third Beach Battle Challenge at Sapphire Bay Beach.
Team AeroMD beat out Team Cruz Bay Water Sports in the final event – the Survivor Challenge – to claim the overall title in the Beach Battle Challenge, held for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Challenge was held in 2017.
Making up Team AeroMD were captain Sarah Swan, Thomas Hanna, Rebecca Reinbold, Chris Reinbold, Dane Tarr, Tim Hanley, Richard Baranowski, Katie Shimer and Luke Shimer.
The event raised more than $60,000 for the St. Thomas Swimming Association, according to Beach Battle Challenge director Kelly Uszenski, who added that all of the donations and proceeds have not been fully calculated.
The 12 teams went through three rounds of events to whittle down the field to the final two for the Survivor Challenge.
The first round had five events – the Lava Loops Challenge, Walk the Plank Challenge, Dizzy Bat Challenge, Bucket Brigade Challenge and the Scrabble Drop Challenge, in which a helicopter dropped 1,000 lettered tennis balls into the ocean. The teams had to gather as many balls as they could within a time limit, then spell out as many words as possible.
From there, the four teams with the lowest scores – based on a 1-to-12 scale depending on event finish, with first place earning one point, etc. – advanced to the semifinals.
Those teams were Team AeroMD (15 points), Team Cruz Bay Water Sports (19 points), Team The Hideaway and Team Caribbean Surf (which tied for third with 25 points). Team Frenchman’s Reef then bought its way into the semifinal with a donation of $2,000.
The other teams taking part (with scoring in parentheses) were Team Femme Royale (26), Team Parasail (34), Team MSI (36), Team ProSolar/Christie’s (40), Team Rock Life Crossfit (40), Team “GC Me Rollin’” (45), and Team Springlike Architects (46).
After the two semifinal events – the Minute to Win It Challenge and the STSA Race Relay – Team AeroMD made it to the final with a perfect score of two points. Team Cruz Bay Water Sports also advanced with five points, followed by Team Caribbean Surf (6), Team The Hideaway (7) and Team Frenchman’s Reef (10).