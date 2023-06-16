ST. THOMAS — Good starts, great speed, and quick refocusing when coming from behind proved the successful strategy for California’s Team JK Sailing Manny, which won the TOTE Team Racing Championship on Thursday.

The Team Racing Championship is one of a trio of events sailed this week out of the St. Thomas Yacht Club and were prefaced by the three-day TOTE Clinic and followed by the 30th International Optimist Regatta, which begins today and runs through Sunday.