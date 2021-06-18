The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national basketball team had a short-lived run in the elimination round of the 2021 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup tournament.
That happened, in part, thanks to another Virgin Islander, as the USVI National Team lost to the top-ranked United States 97-46 on Thursday in the Women’s AmeriCup quarterfinals in San Juan.
St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston, a two-time All-American at South Carolina, scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and two blocked shots as Team USA remained undefeated in tournament play.
The 6-foot-5 Boston was one of four players to finish in double figures for the United States — Michigan forward Naz Hillmon led with 17 points, and North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane and Indiana guard Grace Berger added 13 points each.
And like in its other three games, Team USA took the lead early and were never challenged in advancing to a semifinal matchup today against Brazil, a 90-59 quarterfinal winner over Venezuela.
“At least today, we knew what we were up against,” U.S. Virgin Islands head coach Tajama Abraham-Ngongba said. “But throughout the entire game, we never quit. We kept battling, we kept working, we kept trying, and that’s all that I can ask for from this team.
“There might have been times we ran out of gas a little bit, but we never stopped, we never quit. I appreciate them playing with such pride.”
Imani Tate had a game-high 18 points to lead the U.S. Virgin Islands, with Molina Williams adding 10 points.
Turning point
The first quarter. As expected, the United States came out firing from the start, scoring eight unanswered points in the first three minutes and opening its first double-digit lead by the halfway point.
It only went downhill from there for the USVI National Team, which was outscored in every quarter and even held to nine points in the final period.
Key players
Imani Tate, U.S. Virgin Islands: The 5-9 guard, who plays pro ball in Spain’s Liga Femenina 2, was the USVI’s only consistent scoring threat. She made 7 of 20 shots (including 1 of 4 3-pointers) and 3 of 5 free throws, and also pulled down a team-best seven rebounds.
Naz Hillmon, United States: The 6-1 forward, the Big Ten Conference’s player of the year and second-team AP All-America last season, played just over 22 minutes, but made 5 of 7 shots and 7 of 8 free throws.
Boston sisters together
One aspect of Thursday’s game that was heavily hyped was the Boston sisters — Aliyah playing for Team USA, and older sister Alexis, a 6-3 center, on the USVI roster — playing against each other for the first time.
Well, they were finally on the court together in the closing stages of the third quarter — and only for a few minutes.
Alexis Boston, who had not played college ball in the past two seasons after two years at the junior-college level, entered Thursday’s game with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left in the third quarter. Their one highlight moment came less than 90 seconds later, when Aliyah Boston blocked her older sister’s only shot attempt — a 12-foot jumper from the right wing — with 1:24 remaining and Team USA up 66-37.
Alexis Boston didn’t reenter the game until late in the fourth quarter, coming in with 1:33 left and Aliyah firmly on Team USA’s bench.
Observations
• One area where the United States dominated over the U.S. Virgin Islands was in its inside game. Team USA held the USVI’s two leading scorers, Anisha George and Natalie Day, to a combined six points and eight rebounds. George, who averaged 16 points and 7.5 boards in the first four games, finished with six points and two rebounds; Day, who was averaging 11 points and 8.8 rebounds, was held scoreless, but had six boards.
• More on Team USA’s inside game — they outrebounded the USVI 58-35 (that included a 20-8 edge in the fourth quarter alone), and outscored them in the paint 46-24.
What’s next
The United States, the top seed out of Group B, next plays Group A runner-up Brazil in the first semifinal game at 6:10 p.m. today at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan.
The other semifinal, scheduled for 9:10 p.m., will pit Group A top seed and fourth-ranked Canada against host team and Group B runner-up Puerto Rico, a 77-69 quarterfinal winner over Colombia.