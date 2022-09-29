While the start of basketball season is just a month away for the University of the Virgin Islands, officials are already looking ahead to one of the biggest events on the school’s athletics calendar.
That would be the second-annual UVI HBCU Basketball Classic, scheduled for Nov. 3-5 at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas as part of the university’s annual Homecoming Week events.
“We anticipate a great showcase of basketball with a Homecoming Week filled with festivities for all ages,” UVI athletics director Jerel Drew said in a prepared release.
The Buccaneers’ men’s and women’s teams will headline the field for this year’s UVI HBCU — short for Historically Black Colleges and Universities — Basketball Classic, along with the men’s and women’s teams from Southern University of New Orleans.
Also participating in the Classic on the men’s side are Florida-based Warner University and St. Thomas University; on the women’s side are Arkansas’s Philander Smith College and Florida National University.
In addition to being HBCUs, all of the participating colleges and universities are members of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and its affiliated conferences.
Both UVI and Florida National are part of the Continental Athletic Conference, formerly known as the Association of Independent Institutions; Southern-New Orleans — which was reinstated as a full NAIA member last April — and Philander Smith are both in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference; and Warner and St. Thomas are both in the Sun Conference.
As part of the HBCU Basketball Classic, each day of the tournament will feature a theme:
• Bucs Night on Nov. 3 will honor former and current UVI athletes.
• USVI High School Senior Night and Greek Night on Nov. 4, with free admission to local high school seniors if they have submitted an entrance application to UVI or any of the tournament’s other participating schools (all other students have a $5 admission fee).
• UVI Athletics Hall of Fame Night on Nov. 5, with all members of the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame will be welcomed.
The HBCU Classic will also serve as the home opener for both of UVI’s basketball teams, which are coming off a COVID-shortened schedule from the previous season. The Buccaneers’ men’s team finished 2-9 before the season was halted in late January, while UVI’s women’s team went 7-4.
This season, UVI’s men’s program will have a new coach – Shannon Taylor, a former player and assistant coach in the California community college leagues — while Niki Collins returns for her second season coaching the Buccaneers’ women’s team. Ironically, before coming to UVI, Collins was a former player and head coach on Southern-New Orleans’ women’s team.
Both of the Buccaneers’ teams will open their 2022-2023 seasons in late October against St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Fla. According to St. Thomas’ athletics website, UVI’s women are to play on Oct. 27, while the Buccaneers’ men are playing Oct. 28.
However, that schedule may change. According to an email from Drew, UVI’s full schedule — which is expected to be between 22-23 games — will be released “in the next couple of weeks … finalizing some last-minute opponents.”
— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.