Registration is underway for teams to play in the Audie Henneman Legacy Inter-Neighborhood Basketball League, which opens play on St. Thomas in November.
The league will have play in three age groups – ages 9-12, 13-15 and 16-18 – with a maximum of six teams in each age-group division.
Each team will be allowed a maximum of 12 players on its roster, with at least two girls on each team. In addition, all players should receive at least three minutes of playing time in each game.
The league will play its regular-season games in November and December, with the playoffs in January.
All games will be played at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School’s Audie Henneman Gymnasium.
For more information or to sign up a team, call or text 340-514-4500 or 340-513-0902.