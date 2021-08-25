These days, Ernest Ruffin Jr. is a busy man.
He’s a college professor and a former NBA player agent, the owner of a television production company, and has spent the past several years teaching teenagers across the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands business skills.
Now, Ruffin can add another job title to his resume — basketball tournament organizer.
Ruffin is the driving force behind the YES U.S. Virgin Islands Basketball Classic, a four-team tournament involving several of the top men’s teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The tournament will be held Dec. 31-Jan. 1 at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
“We’re trying to get the community involved in this,” Ruffin — whose Young Entrepreneurz Solutions (YES) non-profit organization is the title sponsor — said in a telephone interview with The Daily News on Tuesday. “We’ve got local kids involved, and using all local vendors. It’s not going to be just about basketball – we’re actually investing in the community. That’s what it’s all about for us.”
This makes the USVI Basketball Classis the third college basketball tournament being held in the territory, and the second involving HBCU teams — both of them new additions to the schedule.
The oldest tournament is the annual Paradise Jam at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas, with its 21st men’s tournament Nov. 19-22 and its 22nd women’s tournament Nov. 25-27.
The USVI Basketball Classic will follow the inaugural University of the Virgin Islands HBCU Basketball Classic, with men’s and women’s tournaments scheduled for Nov. 3-5 at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.
Invited to this year’s USVI Basketball Classic are Maryland’s Bowie State University and North Carolina’s Elizabeth City State University — both NCAA Division II schools and members of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association — Tennessee’s Fisk University, an NAIA program, and New Jersey’s Bloomfield College, an NCAA D-II program.
Of the four, three — Bowie State, Elizabeth City State and Fisk — are considered HBCUs, while Bloomfield has a majority Black student population, according to Ruffin, who played basketball there before graduating in 1984.
In fact, the idea for the tournament came from Gerald Holmes, who will begin his 20th season as Bloomfield College’s men’s coach and assistant athletics director.
“I’m in the USVI probably every month, doing different stuff,” said Ruffin, an adjunct professor in entrepreneurship at the Rutgers Business School. “So [Holmes] contacted me and asked, ‘Can we do a tournament in the Virgin Islands?’ I was pretty sure we could do something, but I needed to talk to a few people.”
With Holmes’ help, Ruffin lined up the other three schools that make up this year’s USVI Basketball Classic field — and started hearing from others, and not just college teams.
“We got contacted by at least three other [teams],” Ruffin said. “Plus, we heard from [NBA Hall of Famer] Magic Johnson is contacting us about being involved; [NBA All-Star] Chris Paul’s team has reached out about being involved.”
That’s how some of the ancillary events surrounding the USVI Basketball Classic came to be, such as a youth basketball clinic — scheduled for Dec. 30 at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School — involving former NBA players Kenny Anderson (now the head coach of Fisk’s men’s team) and Kurt Thomas came to be.
Ruffin is already thinking about expanding the tournament field, and even looking at adding a women’s tournament field just like Paradise Jam.
“We’re looking to expand to eight teams for next year, probably, and making it bigger,” he said. “We’ve got schools that want to participate. And adding a women’s tournament makes sense — it’s a natural progression, so it makes sense.
“In three years, this could be another CIAA Tournament [known more for its outside events than the tournament itself], just not as big. This island isn’t big enough to handle something like that! But it’s still going to be great.”