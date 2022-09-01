Things may finally be getting back to normal in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as far as the schools are concerned — the return of a full slate of interscholastic athletics.

Both of the territory’s athletics governing bodies — the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association and the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association — are moving forward with plans to begin sports at all grade levels as soon as mid-September.

