Things may finally be getting back to normal in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as far as the schools are concerned — the return of a full slate of interscholastic athletics.
Both of the territory’s athletics governing bodies — the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association and the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association — are moving forward with plans to begin sports at all grade levels as soon as mid-September.
At a meeting held Wednesday night, officials with the St. Thomas-St. John IAA revealed that they are moving forward with drawing up schedules for its planned slate of fall sports — cross country, flag football and volleyball.
Meanwhile, the St. Croix IAA has plans to do the same, according to IAA president Lucille Hobson, as well as add a sport — netball, a sport similar to basketball but with notable differences such as no backboard on the basket, and no dribbling — for the elementary school level for the fall season.
According to Lecia Richmond, executive secretary of the St. Thomas-St. John IAA, both associations will also go to a four-division age-group format that had been agreed upon before the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on sports territorywide for the past two years.
The format is now elementary (grades 1-5), middle school (grades 6-8), junior varsity (grades 9-10) and varsity (grades 11-12). A student’s age and date of birth will also factor into which division he or she can play in.
For the fall sports season, which will run from Sept. 12-Oct. 28, cross country, flag football and volleyball will be held for the middle school, junior varsity and varsity levels; and flag football and cross country at the elementary level. The exception will come in flag football, which won’t be available at the junior varsity level on St. Croix.
“We can be assured of mirrored seasons, for ease of territorial competitions,” Richmond said.
While no information was available on the St. Croix IAA’s plans for sports beyond the fall season, the St. Thomas-St. John IAA revealed a tentative athletics schedule for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
The winter 2022 season (from late October to mid-December) would have baseball and tennis at all four levels, as well as softball at the elementary level; the winter 2023 schedule (from early January to late February for elementary and early March for the rest) would have basketball and track and field at all four levels; and the 2023 spring schedule (from late February to late March for elementary, and early March to late April for the rest) would have soccer at all four levels, softball at the middle school, junior varsity and varsity level; and volleyball at the elementary level.
That is a far cry from what has been available to the territory’s schools the past two years because of the pandemic, which put all activities on hold. It wasn’t until the 2021-2022 school year that some movement was made — a beach volleyball tournament on St. Croix in late February, followed by abbreviated basketball and volleyball schedules later in the school year.
“We haven’t had sports in a while,” said Antilles School athletics director Mark Daniel, the St. Thomas-St. John IAA’s treasurer.
