Former San Antonio Spurs star David Robinson will present his former teammate, St. Croix native Tim Duncan, for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month, officials announced Thursday.
The enshrinement ceremony — delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — is May 15 at the Mohegan Sun resort-casino in Uncasville, Conn.
Robinson, who was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2009, and Duncan were Spurs’ teammates for six seasons — from 1997 to 2003 — and became known as the “Twin Towers.”
Together, Duncan and Robinson — nicknamed “The Admiral” due to his graduation from the U.S. Naval Academy — led San Antonio to a pair of NBA championships (in 1999 and 2003, Robinson’s last season with the team). The duo were also named Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsmen of the Year” in 2003. After Robinson retired, Duncan went on to win three more NBA championships with the Spurs (in 2005, 2007 and 2014) before retiring himself at the end of the 2015-2016 season.
Michael Jordan will present two of the inductees – the late Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with eight others in a helicopter crash in February 2020, and Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey. Kevin Garnett will be presented by Isiah Thomas.
Other inductees and their presenters are:
• Four-time Olympic gold medalist and 10-time WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings will be presented by Alonzo Mourning and Dawn Staley.
• Former Bentley women’s coach and winner of more than 1,000 games Barbara Stevens will be presented by Geno Auriemma and Muffet McGraw.
• The late three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton will be presented by John Calipari, Bill Self and Sidney Moncrief.
• Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich will be presented by Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon.
• The late longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann will be presented by Russ Granik and Vlade Divac.