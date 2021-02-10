As a kid growing up on St. Croix, Stephan Womack would watch college football games on TV and dream about one day playing for one of the big schools.
Well, Womack hopes his next step puts him on the road to achieving that dream.
The 20-year-old Womack — who graduated from Educational Complex High School last summer — signed a National Letter of Intent last week to play football this fall at Itasca Community College, a junior college program in Grand Rapids, Mich. “This is so big for me,” Womack said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “This is something I’ve always dreamed about. When I was growing up, it was something I always talked to my parents about.
“My ultimate goal is to play for an [NCAA] Division I team. Hopefully, this is just the first step for me to achieve that dream.”
Womack was one of 21 signees for this year’s recruiting class at Itasca Community College, and the first from the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to Vikings head coach Weldon Braxton.
“Yeah, he’s definitely the first,” said Braxton, who has been with Itasca CC’s football program since 2013. “But we’re glad to get him.”
Womack — the son of Joya Parrilla and Nicolas Hitesman, who live on St. Croix; and Daniel Womack, now living in Florida — played on both sides of the ball in four seasons at Educational Complex High, switching between running back and wide receiver on offense, then moving to free safety on defense.
Yet players from the territory seldom get any attention from college recruiters save for special events, such as the annual High School Football Showcase run by long-time football coach Francisco Jarvis.
So Womack decided to work on getting that attention himself. He created his own video highlight reel and signed up with a national recruiting website. He also attended showcases in Puerto Rico.
That’s how he drew the attention of Frances Bay, an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Itasca Community College.
“We really have to scour the nation to find football talent for our team,” said Braxton, whose Vikings roster for the 2019 season had players from 15 states.
“When Frances brought [Womack’s] video to my attention, I knew that we had to try to get him to come here. I’m glad we were able to make that happen.”
While Braxton and Itasca CC are new to recruiting in the U.S. Virgin Islands, some of the Vikings’ conference competitors are not.
As recently as 2018, more than a half-dozen players from St. Croix and St. Thomas had been signed by schools in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
While Womack has played multiple positions with the Barracudas, Braxton said his initial plans are to use the 5-foot-11, 160-pounder at running back. “That’s where we’ll try him out for now,” Braxton said.
Even though it’s been more than a year since Womack has strapped on pads — thanks to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic — that doesn’t mean he’s been sitting around and waiting for the phone to ring.
“Oh, I’ve been working to stay in shape,” he said. “I’ve been spending a lot of time at 340 CrossFit [a gym in Christiansted] and practicing with my friends. I’ll be ready to go when practice starts for real.”
Just a decade ago, Womack watched teams like Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon broadcasts.
Now, joining Istaca Community College is just the first step on what Womack hopes eventually gets him to a major college program.
“I’d be happy to play at any Division I school,” he said. “I just want to do what I can to attract their attention.”