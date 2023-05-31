St. Thomas native and three-time world champion Julian “the Hawk” Jackson will have his name added to another boxing hall of fame next year.
Officials with the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame announced Tuesday night during its Class of 2023 induction ceremonies that Jackson will be one of three headliners for the hall’s induction class of 2024.
Also headlining the Indiana hall’s Class of 2024 will be cutman-cornerman Rudolph A. Clarke and manager Deborah King. According to Hall of Fame president Craig Houk, the rest of the 2024 induction class will be announced at a later date.
This will be the third boxing hall of fame that the now 62-year-old Jackson will have his name added to. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2019, and the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2020 last year.
Jackson’s pro boxing career spanned more than 17 years, ending in 1998 with a records of 55-6-0 with 49 knockouts. He held world championships in two weight classes – the WBA super-welterweight title from 1987-1990, and the WBC middleweight title twice between 1990-1995.
“The Hawk” was regarded as one of the hardest punchers in boxing history, and was ranked 25th by The Ring magazine in a 2003 list of boxing’s 100 greatest punchers.
The Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 induction ceremonies will be held May 18, 2024, in Indianapolis.