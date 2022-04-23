There’s been a lot of kids that have waited the past two years for Little League baseball to resume in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Neville Amey has been there right alongside, waiting and planning for the day when the kids could — with bat or glove in hand — get back on the field and play.
That wait finally comes to an end today, as the St. Thomas “McHen” Little League holds its traditional parade and opening ceremonies — and its first games in more than two years — at Emile Griffith Ballpark.
And they’re coming back in a big way, with four special guests — including a pair of Hall of Famers — speaking during the opening ceremonies, and signing autographs after.
“It’s felt like it’s been longer,” Amey, the St. Thomas “McHen” Little League’s president, said in a telephone interview Friday.
“That’s why I’m so excited for what’s happening [today].”
The delay came from the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down pretty much everything worldwide — and in the territory — in mid-March 2020.
The newly-formed “McHen” Little League — a combination of the Alvin McBean West and Elrod Hendricks East league organizations — had finally put in a full season in 2019 and had just started its 2020 season when the pandemic brought things to a grinding halt.
“It really affected all of our people — the coaches and the players,” Amey said. “A lot of the kids were 9-10, and they aged out and had to move on. Over time, with the long break and the stress of COVID, we lost a lot of coaches also.
“When this first happened in March [2020], we thought it would be a little break. We tried to come back many times, but [the V.I. Health Department] kept putting us off.”
The shutdown of Little League also put stress on the parents — the kids were already stuck at home, taking classes remotely due to schools being shut down.
For many, Little League baseball was their kids’ main form of exercise.
“It really put a strain on the parents and the players,” Amey said. “The kids have been home, they haven’t been outside, and now they’re trying to play.
“The time off, their abilities have dropped tremendously. It’s really going to be a two-year process to get these kids back to the level to where they need to be.”
For this season, Amey said the St. Thomas “McHen” Little League will have a total of 15 teams — four teams in its Pee Wee division for players ages 6-8, seven in the age 9-12 Little League division, and four in the Senior division for players ages 13-15.
However, that’s half of what the league has fielded in past years, pre-COVID-19.
According to Amey, for the aborted 2020 season, the newly-formed “McHen” Little League had seven Pee Wee teams, 10 Little League teams and six Senior teams, as well as a girls fast-pitch softball division, which has yet to be resurrected for the 2022 season.
“We had a lot of teams and a lot of kids,” Amey said. “COVID almost destroyed us.”
But Little League baseball is back on St. Thomas beginning today, and it’s coming back in a big way.
St. Thomas native and former major leaguer Jabari Blash will be the grand marshal of the ceremonial parade, which begins at 10 a.m. at Emancipation Gardens in downtown Charlotte Amalie, and ends at Griffith Ballpark.
Then there’s the opening ceremonies at Griffith Ballpark, where the really big hitters will be waiting — Hall of Famer and three-time World Series champion Tony Perez, 17-year major league veteran and Curacao native Andruw Jones, and former mixed martial arts champion and UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz.
“He just wanted to talk with the kids about his life experience,” Amey said of Ortiz, who played Little League ball as a youth back in his hometown of Huntington Beach, Calif. “And the others — it’s really got people excited.”
With the kids still trying to get back into “baseball form,” league officials have taken steps to allow them to do so without strain.
For example, according to Amey, each team will only play twice a week — a marked change from two years ago when 3-4 games a week was the norm.
But they’re going to get a chance to play again — something that Amey and others have been working towards since March 2020.
“I’m excited, man,” he said. “I’m excited to watch the kids play. I know the players are excited, and the parents are really excited.”