The third try turned out to be the charm for Joseph Caffrey in the Beauty and the Beast Triathlon.
In his third try at St. Croix’s annual triathlon, Caffrey came out a winner, taking the Olympic Triathlon division title — the longest of the five divisions — on Sunday, Nov. 28.
This year’s Beauty and the Beast was run on a new course — work is being done on the Christiansted Boardwalk section where the regular swim course exited the water — with the start and finish at Cramer Park on the east end of St. Croix.
Caffrey, of Ramsey, N.J., won the Olympic Triathlon division — comprised of a 1.6-kilometer (one-mile) swim, a 40-kilometer (24.8-mile) bike race and a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) run — in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 46 seconds, nearly 10 minutes ahead of 2018 winner Stephen Swanton of St. Croix (2:28:37).
Caffrey finished second to Jeff Fejfar of Ponte Vedra, Calif., in the 2019 Beauty and the Beast — the 2020 race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and was eighth in the 2018 race.
St. Croix’s Alex Betancourt was third in 2:43:30, followed by Stephen Ripley of Great Britain (2:47:39) and St. Croix’s Robin Seila, the top female finisher (2:52:15).
In other divisions in the Beauty and the Beast Triathlon:
• St. Croix’s Megan Lambert won the Sprint Triathlon division title, finishing the course — an 800-meter swim, 14-mile bike race and 3.1-mile run — in 1:33:33, just over a minute ahead of Frazier Keck.
Lambert was the first female athlete to win the sprint triathlon title since the Beauty and the Beast began in 2018. St. Croix’s Savannah Logan won the Sprint Aquathon division race in 2018.
Keck, of Cary, N.C., crossed the line in 1:34:47, with St. Croix’s Makari Matthew third in 1:37:16. Rounding out the top five were Enoch Law of Brewster, N.Y. (1:45.01) and David Jasper of West Palm Beach, Fla. (1:52:14).
• Drew Stoken of Carlisle, Pa., won the Olympic Aquabike division, finishing the course — a 1.6-kilometer swim, followed by the 40-kilometer bike race — in 1:50:35, more than 14 minutes ahead of Thomas Durham of Williamsport, Pa. (2:04:49). St. Croix’s Lisa Gay was the top female finisher, coming in third overall in 2:15:21, with St. Croix’s Jude Woodcock fourth in 2:24:22.
• St. Croix teen Kaeden Gleason won the Spring Aquathon division, finishing the course — an 800-meter swim, followed by a 3.1-mile run — in 31 minutes, 18 seconds, more than four minutes ahead of fellow teenager Mason Lambert.
Lambert, also from St. Croix, crossed the line in 35:26, followed by St. Croix’s Bridget Klein — the top-finishing female in the division — in 35:43. Rounding out the top five were Christopher Stoken of Havertown, Pa. (40:37) and 2018 division winner Savannah Logan of St. Croix (41:14).
• Team Mays-Brown-Bohlke won the Olympic Relay division in 2:28:25, nearly eight minutes ahead of Team Daryan-Joey-Allison (2:36:11). Rounding out the top five were Team Kalonji-Joey-Allison (2:38:32), Team The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (2:48:38), and team Ana-Hula-Ashley (3:06:13).