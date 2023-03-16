Three athletes from the U.S. Virgin Islands competed in the New Balance Indoor National Championships this past weekend in Boston, with one setting a USVVI age-group record.
Michelle Smith, a St. Croix native and junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, set a USVI junior record in the girls 400-meter run of 54.37 seconds in winning her heat race in the event.
That sent Smith on to the finals, where she finished fourth in 54.81 seconds. Still, her record performance in the prelims was the fifth-fastest time in the world this season for under-18 girls.
Smith also ran a leg on Monteverde Academy’s winning 4x400-meter relay team, which set a Florida state record of 3 minute, 45.69 seconds in taking the gold medal. Smith’s 400-meter split time in the race was 53.88 seconds.
Also competing in the New Balance Nationals from the territory were:
• Sofia Swindell, a sophomore at Lawrenceville (Ga.) High School, set a personal best during the girls 60-meter hurdles.
Swindell finished third in her heat race in 9.09 seconds, and qualified for the semifinal round. There, she set a personal best of 9.05 seconds in a third-place finish.
However, that time was ninth-best overall — one spot shy of advancing to the finals.
• Nicola Peters, a junior at Sparkman (Ala.) High School, finished fourth in her heat race in the girls 60-meter dash in 8.00 seconds.