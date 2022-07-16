Three teenaged sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands finished up competition at the Youth World Sailing Championships 2022, which concluded Thursday in The Hague, Netherlands.
St. Thomas’ Ava Hurwitz and St. John’s Alexis Young finished fifth out of 21 entries in the girls two-person dinghy class, while St. Thomas’ Tanner Krygsveld finished 32nd out of 61 entrants in the boys single-handed dinghy class.
Hurwitz and Young, both rising seniors on Antilles School’s sailing team, won once, in the sixth race, had a pair of runner-up finishes (in the fourth and ninth races), and added four other top-10 finishes in nine starts.
That left Hurwitz and Young with 42 points, tying with Japan’s Manami Deguchi and Akari Miyamoto but taking the tiebreaker with their win.
The Spanish team of Maria Perello Mora and Marta Cardona Alcantara won the girls two-person dinghy title with 35 points, winning four of nine races and beating out two other teams -- Germany’s Amelie Wehrle and Amelie Rinn, and Italy’s Camilla Michelini and Margherita Bonifaccio, who tied with 39 points. Wehrle and Rinn took second based on their two race wins.
Krygsveld, also a student at Antilles School, had a best finish of 15th in seven race starts in the boys single-handed dinghy class in Scheveningen Harbor, and finishing the Worlds with 176 points.
Ireland’s Rocco Wright took the class title despite not winning a race. He had three top-fives – including a runner-up finish in the first race – and three more top-10s to close with 30 points.
That edged out Bermuda’s Sebastian Kempe by one point for the class title. Kempe won both the first and second races, and had a runner-up finish in the seventh race, but managed just two other top-10s for 31 points.
Kempe tied with Germany’s Ole Schweckendiek in points, but took the tiebreaker based on his two race wins.