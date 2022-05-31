Three college sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands were named to the Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s (ICSA) All-American teams following the ISCA’s national championships in New Orleans.
Named ICSA All-Americans were St. Thomas’ Mia Nicolosi, a freshman skipper from Yale University; her older brother Teddy Nicolosi, a sophomore skipper from Yale; and St. Croix’s Kate Klempen, a senior crew from Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
The three Virgin Islanders — all first-time selections — were among the 43 college sailors named to the ICSA’s All-American team, as well as 28 honorable mention selections.
Mia Nicolosi was among 12 skippers picked for the Women’s All-American team, while Teddy Nicolosi was among 13 skippers named to the Co-Ed All-American team. Klempen was among 18 crew on the All-American squad.
Both Nicolosis were on national championship winning teams for the Bulldogs this season. Mia Nicolosi was one of three freshman skippers that helped Yale win the inaugural Women’s Team Race Nationals in Cranston, R.I., in April. Meanwhile, Teddy Nicolosi was part of the Yale co-ed squad that won the ICSA Team Race Nationals in New Orleans in mid-May.
They are also the second and third members of the Nicolosi family to earn ICSA All-American honors. Their older sister, Graceann Nicolosi, was a four-time All-American crew at Yale.
— Bill Kiser