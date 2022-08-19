Three athletes from the U.S. Virgin Islands will compete this weekend at the 2022 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships, which begin toda in Freeport, Bahamas.
St. Croix native Yashira Rhymer-Stuart, the NCAA Division II indoor champion in the women’s high jump and now an assistant coach at Bellarmine University, will compete in the women’s high jump at 5 p.m. today.
Also scheduled to compete today is St. Croix native Malique Smith, who is entered in the men’s 400-meter hurdles. His semifinal race will begin at 5 p.m. today, with the top finishers advancing to Sunday’s finals.
The third USVI athlete entered in the NACAC Championships is Maia Campbell, the 2021 Conference USA indoor and outdoor champion in the women’s shot put. She will compete in the women’s shot put at 3 p.m. Sunday.