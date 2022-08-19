Three athletes from the U.S. Virgin Islands will compete this weekend at the 2022 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships, which begin toda in Freeport, Bahamas.

St. Croix native Yashira Rhymer-Stuart, the NCAA Division II indoor champion in the women’s high jump and now an assistant coach at Bellarmine University, will compete in the women’s high jump at 5 p.m. today.