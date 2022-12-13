Three swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands are in Australia this week to compete in the FINA World 25-Meter Championships, which begin today in Melbourne (late Monday night in the USVI).
St. Croix natives and Tokyo Olympic swimmer Natalia Kuipers and Adriel Sanes, and St. Thomas native Max Wilson are entered from the territory in the Worlds.
Kuipers, a Good Hope Country Day School graduate and junior on Bryant University’s swim team, will open today (late Monday night in the U.S. Virgin Islands) in the first of four heat races in the women’s 400-meter freestyle. She is also entered in the women’s 800-meter freestyle, which opens Wednesday (late tonight in the USVI).
Wilson, an Antilles School graduate and freshman on Florida State’s swim team, also gets in the water today, swimming in the third of six heat races in the men’s 100-meter backstroke.
Sanes, who just graduated from Auburn University with a masters in engineering, is entered in two events. He will swim in the second of five heat races in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke on Thursday (late Wednesday night in the USVI), then races in the fourth of nine heats in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke on Friday (late Thursday night in the V.I.).