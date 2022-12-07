Three swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands all posted top-10 finishes in individual events during this weekend’s 2022 RAFC Winter Classic swim meet, which concluded Sunday in Orlando, Fla.
The three swimmers were part of a 15-person team from the St. Thomas Swim Association competing in the five-day meet, held at the Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center pool.
The best performance came from 12-year-old Zion John Baptiste, who had top-10 finishes in five events. His best finish – and that of the STSA – was a trio of fourth-place finishes: in the 11-12 boys 50-yard freestyle (26.24 seconds), 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 2.53 seconds), and the boys 12-under 200-yard backstroke (2:12.70). He also finished fifth in the 11-12 boys 50-yard backstroke (29.36) and seventh in the 100-yard freestyle (57.63).
Also finishing in the top 10 twice was 17-year-old Lindsay Barr, who came in ninth in the 17-over girls 200-yard backstroke (2:11.19) and 10th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.28).
The final top-10 finisher from the territory was Edward Uszenski, 7, who was fifth in the 8-under boys 25-yard freestyle (17.85).
Also competing in the RAFC Winter Classic from the St. Thomas Swim Association were Zoe Danet, Scarlett Green, Jacob Kalloo, Veronica Leinenbach, Eden Lowe, Jackson Lowe, Dominique McClammy, Lisa Melwani, Sasha Poe, Reagan Uszenski, Raine Wade and Malachi Yoder.