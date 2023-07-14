Three junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands recently competed in the U.S. Youth Sailing Championships, held June 26-30 in Bristol, R.I.
The best finish came from St. Thomas’ Tanner Krygsveld, who finished seventh overall and tops among the first-time competitors at the U.S. Youth Championships in the ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) class.
The 16-year-old Krygsveld, a member of Antilles School’s sailing team, had a pair of top-five finishes – including a best finish of third in the fourth race – and five other top-10 finishes in 10 starts to close with 68 points.
Also competing at the U.S. Youth Championships from the USVI were:
X St. Thomas’ Robert Richards, also on Antilles School’s sailing team, finished 20th in the ILCA 6 class with 132 points. Richards had one top-five finish – second place in the second race – and two other top-10s.
X St. Thomas’ Alejo Di Blasi, a member of Antilles School’s sailing team, finished 31st in the ILCA 6 class with 164 points. Di Blasi had three top-10 finishes, with his best showing a sixth place in the fourth race.