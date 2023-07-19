Three swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands – all fresh from competing in last month’s Central American and Caribbean Games – are entered in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships later this month.

St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers – a rising senior on Bryant University’s swim team who also competed for the USVI in the Tokyo Olympics -- will compete in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on Saturday, followed by the women’s 200-meter freestyle on Monday, July 24.