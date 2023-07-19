Three swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands – all fresh from competing in last month’s Central American and Caribbean Games – are entered in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships later this month.
St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers – a rising senior on Bryant University’s swim team who also competed for the USVI in the Tokyo Olympics -- will compete in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on Saturday, followed by the women’s 200-meter freestyle on Monday, July 24.
Adriel Sanes – who finished his grad school year on Auburn University’s swim team, and also competed in the Tokyo Games – also opens competition on July 22 in the men’s 50-meter butterfly, then will swim in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke on Thursday, July 27.
St. Thomas’ Max Wilson – a rising sophomore on Florida State University’s swim team, and also swam at the Tokyo Olympics – is entered in the men’s 100-meter backstroke on Monday, July 24, and the men’s 50-meter backstroke on Saturday, July 29.
The swimming portion of the World Championships runs from Saturday, July 22, to Sunday, July 30, in Fukuoka, Japan, with competitions also being held in artistic swimming, open water swimming, diving and water polo.