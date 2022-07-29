Three track and field athletes from the Virgin Islands are entered to compete in the World Athletics’ 2022 Under-20 Championships, which run from Aug. 1-6 in Cali, Colombia.
St. Croix’s Michelle Smith will be the U.S. Virgin Islands’ lone representative at the U-20 Worlds, while Wanyae Belle and Akrisa Eristee will represent the British Virgin Islands.
The 16-year-old Smith, a rising junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, will compete in just one event, the women’s 400-meter hurdles.
Smith has been among the nation’s top high school hurdlers this season, with her 300-meter hurdles time of 41.56 seconds in winning the Florida Class 2A state title and her 400-meter hurdles time of 59.96 seconds in winning the girls championship division gold medal at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals last month both listed as eighth-best in the nation, according to track and field website Athletic.net.
However, Smith has ran the 400 hurdles faster, with her time of 58.11 seconds in winning the event last month at the USVI Outdoor Championships shattering her own USVI record.
Belle and Eristee were among six BVI athletes who has posted qualifying times good enough to compete in the U20 Worlds, but were the only ones who were able to attend the meet, according to a release issued by the BVI Athletics Association.
The 18-year-old Belle and 19-year-old Ersitee will each compete in two events at the U-20 Worlds – Belle in the men’s 100- and 200-meter dashes, Eristee in the women’s 200- and 400-meter dashes.
Belle has set personal bests in both events this year, running the 100 in 10.57 seconds at the CARIFTA Games in mid-April, and the 200 in 21.40 seconds at the A.O. Shirley Grounds on Tortola in late March.
Eristee also set personal bests in her events, both coming during a mid-March meet on Puerto Rico – 24.13 seconds in the women’s 200, and 53.81 seconds in the 400.
Belle will run his heat race in the men’s 100-meter dash on Aug. 1, with the semifinals and finals on Aug. 2. His heat race in the men’s 200-meter dash will be Aug. 3, with the semifinal later that evening and the final on Aug. 4.
Eristee will run her heat in the women’s 400-meter dash on Aug. 2, with the semifinal Aug. 3 and final Aug. 4. The women’s 200-meter heat races will be Aug. 4, with the semifinals later that day and finals Aug. 5.
Smith will run her heat race in the women’s 400-meter hurdles on Aug. 2, with the semifinals Aug. 3 and the finals Aug. 4.