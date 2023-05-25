A short-handed team went undefeated to win the four-player beach volleyball tournament, held Saturday at Pier 22 in Havensight on St. Thomas.
The winning team – comprised of Franszo Severre, Mitch Gibbs and Andreas Bump – won their way into the semifinals by rolling through pool play, then coming out on top in the elimination rounds.
Severre, Gibbs and Bump defeated the runner-up team of Dallas Loupot, Michael Fisher, Michael Holt and Wyatt Franz twice – in the semifinals in three sets, 18-21, 21-17, 19-17; then again in the finals in a one-set match 21-18.
“We tried to get a last-minute player, but we felt comfortable playing with only three,” Gibbs said. “Franszo and I have played in several two-man beach tournaments, and I’ve been coaching Andreas since he was in sixth grade, so we have great chemistry, and know what to expect from each other.”
Finishing third in the tournament was the team of Patrick Cieniewicz, Nicole Krampitz, Morgan Walter and Matthew Cieniewicz.