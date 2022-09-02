Swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands completed three more events Thursday at the 8th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Peru.
The best performance from V.I. swimmers in Thursday’s heat races came from St. Croix teenager Jaidan Camacho, who won his heat in the boys 50-meter freestyle.
The 18-year-old Camacho, swimming in the fourth of 12 scheduled preliminary races in the event, touched the wall first in 25.54 seconds, beating out Angola’s Yusseni Furtado by 0.04 seconds (25.58).
However, Camacho’s time wasn’t good enough to send him on to Thursday night’s semifinals. He was just over two seconds behind the event’s 16th-fastest swimmer, Jamaica’s Nathaniel Thomas at 23.50 seconds. It was good for 62nd best out of 89 entries.
The other USVI swimmer in action Thursday was St. Croix teen Riley Miller, who had preliminary races in two events.
The 14-year-old Miller, swimming in the fourth of seven heat races in the girls 50-meter butterfly, finished eighth in 31.60 seconds, good for 39th overall out of 54 entries. Just over an hour later, Miller finished fourth in the second of six heat races in the girls 200-meter backstroke. Her time of 2 minutes, 39.40 seconds was good for 36th overall out of 41 entries.
A third Virgin Islands swimmer, St. Thomas’ Lindsay Barr, was also scheduled to swim in the girls 200-meter backstroke. However, she was listed as “did not start” in the heat race by FINA’s online results, with no reason given.
Three U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers are scheduled for heat races today at the VIDENA Aquatic Center in Lima, Peru.
Camacho, competing in his fourth event at the World Juniors, will swim in the first of five scheduled heat races in the boys 200-meter breaststroke. Race time is 11:39 a.m. Atlantic time.
Both of the St. Thomas swimmers – Barr and Gabriella Brunt, 17 – will swim their heat races in the girls 50-meter backstroke. Barr is entered in the third of seven heats, which begins at 10:34 a.m. Atlantic, while Brunt is in the fourth heat race at 10:36 a.m.