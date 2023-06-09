Three sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands earned All-America honors from the Intercollegiate Sailing Association based on their performance during the 2022-2023 season.
St. Thomas’ Mia Nicolosi earned her second straight All-America award as a skipper with Yale’s women’s sailing team, St. John’s Savannah Young earned her first All-America award as a crew member for Brown’s women’s sailing team, and Teddy Nicolosi was an honorable mention All-America skipper with the Bulldogs.
Mia Nicolosi, who just completed her sophomore year at Yale, helped the Bulldogs to a No. 1 ranking during the 2022-2023 sailing season, a title in the ISCA 2023 Women’s Team Race Nationals and a runner-up finish to Stanford in the 2023 College Sailing Women’s National Championship.
Nicolosi was one of three Yale women’s sailors to earn All-America honors, joining teammates Carmen Cowles — also named the ICSA’s Women’s Sailor of the Year — and her sister Emma Cowles.
Young, who also just completed her sophomore year at Brown, helped the Bears finish third at the ICSA 2023 Women’s Team Race National Championships and a 12th-place finish in the College Sailing Women’s National Championships.
Teddy Nicolosi, who just finished his junior year at Yale, helped the Bulldogs come away with a fourth-place finish in the 2023 College Sailing Team Race National Championships and a second in the Open Team Race Nationals.
As a sophomore, Nicolosi earned first-team All-America honors with Yale, which won the Team Race Nationals in 2022.