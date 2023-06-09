Three sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands earned All-America honors from the Intercollegiate Sailing Association based on their performance during the 2022-2023 season.

St. Thomas’ Mia Nicolosi earned her second straight All-America award as a skipper with Yale’s women’s sailing team, St. John’s Savannah Young earned her first All-America award as a crew member for Brown’s women’s sailing team, and Teddy Nicolosi was an honorable mention All-America skipper with the Bulldogs.