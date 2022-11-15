Three teams share the lead in both the St. Thomas-St. John Division and St. Croix Division standings after this weekend’s U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League matches.

On St. Croix at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex, Unique Tropical Soccer Club edged Rovers Soccer Club 2-1 on Thursday night, while Helenites Soccer Club put up a season-high scoring night in routing Prankton Soccer Club 16-1.