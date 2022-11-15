Three teams share the lead in both the St. Thomas-St. John Division and St. Croix Division standings after this weekend’s U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League matches.
On St. Croix at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex, Unique Tropical Soccer Club edged Rovers Soccer Club 2-1 on Thursday night, while Helenites Soccer Club put up a season-high scoring night in routing Prankton Soccer Club 16-1.
Meanwhile, on Sunday at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field on St. Thomas, New Vibes Soccer Club shut out Raymix Soccer Club 7-0 and United We Stand Soccer Club downed LRVI Football Club 5-2.
More on this past weekend’s matches:
Helenites SC 16, Prankton SC 1: MacKean St. Croix had a double hat trick and them some as eight players scored at least one goal for Helenites SC in a double-digit rout over Prankton SC.
St. Croix scored seven goals — giving him a league-best eight on the season — all coming in the first half as Helenites SC (2-1-0, six points) vaulted to an 11-0 lead.
St. Croix’s goals came in the 8th, 12th, 16th, 37th, 40th, 43rd and 45th minutes. Helenites SC also got two goals each from Jaeden Joseph (in the 44th and 52nd minutes) and Romello Cuffy (in the 32nd and 90th minutes), and one goal from Chad St. Croix (90th minute), Garrick Mathurin (88th minute), Rabi Abdallah (19th minute), Kess George (33rd minute) and Humberto Delgado III (70th minute).
Prankton SC (0-2-0) broke the shutout on Khalil Francis’ goal in the 55th minute.
Unique SC 2, Rovers SC 1: Unique SC overcame giving up an early goal to strike twice in the closing minutes of the first half in beating Rovers SC.
Rovers SC (2-1-0, six points) took the lead on Alfred Harris’ goal in the sixth minute. But Unique SC (2-1-0, six points) struck back later, with a penalty-kick goal by Alexi Bedford in the 37th minute tying the match, and Hasani Edgar Evans’ score in the 42nd minute putting Unique SC ahead.
United We Stand SC 5, LRVI FC 2: Allandre Rosier scored all five goals for United We Stand SC in beating LRVI FC.
After LRVI FC (1-1-0, three points) went ahead on Amon Bascombe’s goal in the 11th minute, Rosier scored twice — in the 19th and 31st minutes — to put United We Stand SC ahead 2-1 at the half.
Rosier then gave United We Stand SC (1-1-0, three points) some breathing room in the second half, scoring in the 51st, 62nd and 73rd minutes. Bascombe added his second goal in the 87th minute.
New Vibes SC 7, Raymix SC 0: Leonardo Regala had a hat trick in leading New Vibes SC to a shutout victory over Raymix SC.
Jokaef Coquillon’s goal in the 28th minute put New Vibes SC (1-1-0, three points) ahead 1-0 at the half. That’s when New Vibes turned up the offense on Raymix SC (0-2-0).
Panurge Chery opened New Vibes SC’s scoring in the second half with his goal in the 46th minute. Regala then put up his hat trick — goals in the 61st, 64th and 68th minutes — followed by Jean Valentine’s score in the 79th minute and Coquillon’s second goal in the 88th minute.
Up next: On St. Croix, Helenites SC takes on Unique Tropical SC at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, and Prankton SC faces Rovers SC at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
On St. Thomas, United We Stand SC plays Raymix SC at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, followed by Waitkikbuli Soccer Club (1-0-0, three points) taking on New Vibes SC at 4 p.m. at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High field.