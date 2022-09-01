Three swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands swam in heat races Wednesday at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Peru.
The best finishes in the heat races came from Jaiden Camacho and Kaeden Gleason, both from St. Croix, while another St. Croix swimmer – Riley Miller – had the best overall finish in the second day of competition at the World Juniors.
The 18-year-old Camacho, swimming in the first of seven heat races in the boys 200-meter individual medley, finished second in 2 minutes, 22.48 seconds, just over three seconds behind heat winner Gavin Kock of Aruba (2:19.31). Camacho’s time was good for 50th overall out of 53 swimmers in the event.
The 15-year-old Gleason, swimming in the second of eight races in the boys 200-meter freestyle, finished second in the heat in 2:02.87, just under a second behind Antigua’s Tivon Benjamin, who won the heat in 2:01.88. Gleason’s time was good for 46th overall out of 61 swimmers.
The 14-year-old Miller, swimming in the fourth of nine races in the girls 100-meter freestyle, finished seventh in the heat in 1:03.46, just over 2 ½ seconds behind heat winner Khema Elizabeth of the Seychelles (1:01.14). Miller’s time was good for 45th overall out of 70 swimmers in the event.
Three USVI swimmers will be in action in heat races today at the VIDENA Aquatic Center in Lima, Peru, including one swimmer racing in two events.
Miller is scheduled to swim in the fourth of seven heat races in the girls 50-meter butterfly at 10:36 a.m. Atlantic, then just over an hour later, compete in the second of six heat races in the girls 200-meter backstroke at 11:44 a.m.
St. Thomas’ Lindsay Barr, 17, is also entered in the second heat in the girls 200-meter backstroke. She will swim in lane No. 3 beside Miller in lane No. 4, according to FINA’s online entry list.
Camacho is entered in the fourth of 12 heat races in the boys 50-meter freestyle, scheduled to begin at 11:22 a.m. Atlantic. This will be the third of five events Camacho is competing in at the World Juniors.