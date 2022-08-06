Three fencers from the U.S. Virgin Islands wrapped up competition at the Central American and Caribbean Fencing Championships on Thursday in El Salvador, coming away with a pair of fifth-place finishes.
Kruz Schembri McCord finished fifth out of 31 entries in the senior men’s foil division, while Susana Fornalis was fifth out of 36 entries in the senior women’s epee division.
The third competitor from the USVI, Teddy Weller, finished 17th out of 32 entries in the senior men’s saber division on Tuesday. McCord also competed in the senior men’s epee division, finishing 20th out of 32 entries on Wednesday.
In the senior men’s foil division, McCord went 4-1 in his six-fencer pool to get the No. 6 seed and a first-round bye in the elimination round.
He then opened with a 15-11 victory over Mihail Alejandro Salmeron Jimenez of Nigaragua in the second round, then lost to Venezuela’s Jose Briceno 15-11 in the quarterfinals.
In the senior women epee division, Fornalis went undefeated in her six-fencer pool and earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the elimination round.
She defeated Karina Dyner Villa of Costa Rica 15-7 in the second round of eliminations, then was upset by seventh-seeded Oriana Tovar Karaindos of Colombia 15-13 in the quarterfinals.
In the senior men’s epee division, McCord went 3-2 in his pool, then was edged out by Venezuela’s Bradley Johnston Leyer in the first round of eliminations.
In the senior men’s saber division, Weller went 3-2 in his pool, then lost to Guatemala’s Danifer Benavente 15-14 in the first round of eliminations.