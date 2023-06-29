Three teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands wrapped up their third day of play Wednesday in the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Junior Girls National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla.
St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club’s under-16 and under-17 teams and St. Croix’s Island Heat Volleyball Club’s under-16 team all had matches Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center.
Competing in the 16 Classic division, Island Mixx V.C. U-16s had a better day Wednesday, winning their first two matches and improving to 3-6 over the tournament. They beat Lake Nona 16 Kelvin 2-0 (25-19, 25-19) and Minciana Indy 16 Dolphins 2-1 (25-23, 24-26, 15-13). The third match, against the Tampa Bay Eagles 16s, had not been reported to officials as of press time.
The Island Mixx U-16 team is made up of Emma Alexander, Allura Alvalle, Abigail Bruney, J’Nisa Challenger, Samaya Cruz, Xania Fleming, Zoe Richards, Taylor Roy, Charity Sertich and Elaina Walters. Mark Daniel is the head coach, and Aseah Thomas is the assistant coach.
Also competing in the 16 Classic division, Island Heat V.C. U-16s went 0-3 in Wednesday’s matches, and are now 1-9 for the tournament. They dropped all three matches by 2-0 scores – to MN Select 16-Maroon (25-15, 25-7), to SPVC 16-Black (25-16, 27-25), and to PAVC TX 16 Emerald (25-19, 25-14).
Making up the Island Heat U-16 squad are Aaliyah Boodhoo, Ahlaya Challenger, Meg Claeys, Rzyra Denbow, Candace Felix, Sanaa Joseph, Kirra Lambert, Diella Maynard, Sophia Peifer, Jessica Perry and Alex Smith. The head coach is Elisa Sanchez, and the assistant coaches are Arline Peifer, Hannah Peifer and Jason Peifer.
Island Mixx V.C. U-17s, playing in the 17 Classic division, went 0-3 in Wednesday’s matches, and are now 0-9 after three rounds in tournament play. They lost 2-0 to Alabama Perf 17 Caro (26-24, 25-12) and Club 1 17 Blue (25-13, 25-17), and 2-1 to MVA 17 Sofia (22-25, 25-5, 15-12).
Making up Island Mixx’s U-17 team are Madelyn Avery, De-Neicia Baxter, Brooklyn Donovan, Ashly Guzman, Jada Jn Phillip, Alanah Jordan, Angeline Nairns, Cayla Petersen, Mya Vigilant, Lynnel Warrell and Natasha Webster. The head coach is Scott Ozarski, with Myriam Rodney the assistant coach.
Island Mixx V.C. has two more teams from St. Thomas’ In The Zone Athletic Club set to play in the Junior Nationals, with the boys tournament running from July 1-4.