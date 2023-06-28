Three teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands were in action Tuesday during the second day of the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla.
St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club had its under-16 and under-17 teams and St. Croix’s Island Heat Volleyball Club’s under-16 team all had matches at the Orange County Convention Center.
Playing in the 16 Classic division, Island Heat V.C.’s U-16 girls went 0-3 on Tuesday, and are now 1-6 in tournament play. They lost all three matches by 2-0 scores – to Tribe 16 Premier Navy (25-15, 25-17), ETA1 16 Black (25-13, 25-8), and Ignite 16 Adidas (25-20, 25-13).
Making up the Island Heat U-16 squad are Aaliyah Boodhoo, Ahlaya Challenger, Meg Claeys, Rzyra Denbow, Candace Felix, Sanaa Joseph, Kirra Lambert, Diella Maynard, Sophia Peifer, Jessica Perry and Alex Smith. The head coach is Elisa Sanchez, and the assistant coaches are Arline Peifer, Hannah Peifer and Jason Peifer.
Also in the 16 Classic division, Island Mixx V.C. U-16s went 1-2 in pool play Tuesday, and are 1-6 over two days of tournament play. They lost Tuesday to CVC G16s 2-0 (25-21, 25-15) and Ace VBC 16 2-1 (23-26, 25-0, 15-4), and beat East Lake Volleyball 16s 2-1 (25-23, 15-25, 15-10).
The Island Mixx U-16 team is made up of Emma Alexander, Allura Alvalle, Abigail Bruney, J’Nisa Challenger, Samaya Cruz, Xania Fleming, Zoe Richards, Taylor Roy, Charity Sertich and Elaina Walters. Mark Daniel is the head coach, and Aseah Thomas is the assistant coach.
Competing in the 17 Classic division, Island Mixx V.C.’s U-17 team went 0-3 Tuesday, and are 0-6 in tournament play after two rounds. On Tuesday, they lost all three matches by 2-0 scores – to Lake Nona 17 Thiago (25-10, 25-11), Tainas VC 17 Adidas (25-19, 25-16), and SVBC Blazers 17 Black (25-9, 25-13).
Making up Island Mixx’s U-17 team are Madelyn Avery, De-Neicia Baxter, Brooklyn Donovan, Ashly Guzman, Jada Jn Phillip, Alanah Jordan, Angeline Nairns, Cayla Petersen, Mya Vigilant, Lynnel Warrell and Natasha Webster. The head coach is Scott Ozarski, with Myriam Rodney the assistant coach.
Island Mixx V.C. has two more teams from St. Thomas’ In The Zone Athletic Club set to play in the Junior Nationals, with the boys tournament running from July 1-4.