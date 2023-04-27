Three women’s sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands were among those receiving postseason honors from the New England Intercollegiate Sailing Association, league officials announced Monday.
Topping the list of V.I. honorees was St. Thomas’ Mia Nicolosi, a sophomore at Yale University who was named the NEISA’s Women’s Skipper of the Year, as well as earned first-team all-NEISA skipper honors.
Nicolosi, an Antilles School graduate who earned All-America skipper honors from the Intercollegiate Sailing Association last season, helped the Bulldogs’ women’s sailing team to the NEISA women’s team race championship on April 16 and a fourth-place finish in the NEISA women’s fleet race championships this past weekend.
Also honored by the NEISA was St. John’s Savannah Young, a sophomore at Brown University, who earned first-team all-NEISA crew honors.
Young, also an Antilles graduate, helped the Bears to a third-place finish in the NEISA women’s team race championships and a sixth-place finish at the NEISA women’s fleet race championships.
The third V.I. sailor, St. Thomas’ Caroline Sibilly, was a finalist for the NEISA’s women’s rookie of the year award. Sibilly, a freshman at Boston College, lost out to Sarah Moeder, a freshman at Yale, for the top rookie award.