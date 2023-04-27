Three women’s sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands were among those receiving postseason honors from the New England Intercollegiate Sailing Association, league officials announced Monday.

Topping the list of V.I. honorees was St. Thomas’ Mia Nicolosi, a sophomore at Yale University who was named the NEISA’s Women’s Skipper of the Year, as well as earned first-team all-NEISA skipper honors.