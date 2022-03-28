ST. THOMAS — Wind plays a huge role in who wins in yacht racing.
So the 48th St. Thomas International Regatta delivered a little something for everyone, from gusts to 25- to 30-knot winds during Thursday’s warm-up Round the Rocks race to a light 8- to 10-knot breeze Sunday.
In the end, five teams showed their prowess in handing these conditions to top their respective classes, with two classes being decided by a tiebreaker.
In the Caribbean Sailing Association (CSA) 1 class, it was San Diego, Calif., resident Victor Wild’s Botin 52 “Fox” that swept all first-place finishes.
“We came for the wind,” said Andy Horton, Fox’s tactician. “It was breezy at the start of the regatta, then it progressively dropped. It opened my eyes to the variety of conditions that are possible here. The light winds today meant it was shiftier and puffier. Still, it was great sailing.”
St. Thomas resident Peter Corr’s King 40 “Blitz” and Puerto Rico’s Jaime Torres’ Melges 32 “Smile and Wave” tied on points after three days and six races in the CSA 2 class. The tiebreaker — Blitz’s two first-place finishes for the regatta compared to Torres’ one — handed Blitz the prize.
“Our strategy is to always sail the best that we can and to work as a team. Key is to sail to the wind; the wind decides. High winds, low winds, we were constantly tweaking the boat to keep it going fast. Sometimes it’s all the little things that count,” said Corr, who won a class title for the third time in four tries.
Puerto Rico’s Bastian Sarh won the CSA 3 class on his Beneteau 10m “Chili Pepper.”
“We were overpowered the first day and underpowered the last day,” Sarh said. “We finished first in every race until today when we got a fourth and sixth. So, today was difficult, but it didn’t stop us from sailing and having a great time.”
One of the most incredible sailing feats happened in the one-design IC-24 class. Puerto Rico’s Marco Teixidor and his team on “Cachondo” led the uber-competitive 18-boat fleet from Day 1 and started Sunday’s races 12 points in front of the second-place boat “Bill T,” driven by St. Thomas’ Cy Thompson.
The ultimate win for Bill T came down to the last race and literally at the finish line.
“We went out today knowing we had to chip away at Cachondo’s lead,” said Chris Rosenberg, Bill T’s tactician. “In the last race, we needed to put five boats between us to win. At the last second, two boats passed Cachondo, and literally at the finish line the entire outcome of the regatta changed for us.”
Thompson, a two-time Olympian in the Laser class, added, “The wind was oscillating a lot today, but the team did a good job and kept the boat moving.”
St. Thomas’ Taylor Rice and Eric Cusin and St. John’s Winn Majette rounded out the Bill T crew.
It was also a nail-biter finish in the one-design Hobie Wave class. After 13 races in two days, it was Michael Compton and Niall Bartlett of the United Kingdom that finished tied on points. Again, the tiebreaker was the total number of first-place finishes, where Compton beat Bartlett 6-5.
“I was the only one who steered the tiller with my foot,” Compton said. “Doing that moves my body weight forward and enables me to go faster. I did that all three days. The other thing is that since I finished fifth last year, I looked at all the places I messed up like weak starts and poor boat speed. I targeted these things in my training and this year I came out on top.”