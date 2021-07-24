U.S. Virgin Islands archer Nicholas D’Amour got off to a good start in his quest for an Olympic medal, finishing 23rd out of 64 competitors in the qualifying round Friday afternoon (early Friday morning in the USVI).
The 19-year-old St. Thomas resident shot 660 over his two qualifying sessions at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.
South Korea’s Je Deok Kim, at 17 the youngest archer in the field, led the qualifying round with 688, with American archer and world No. 1 Brady Ellison second at 682 and South Korea’s Jinhyek Oh third at 681.
D’Amour will have a few days to practice before the elimination rounds begin Thursday, July 29, when he faces Australia’s Ryan Tyack, seeded 42nd, in the first round at 12:06 p.m. (11:06 p.m. Thursday night in the USVI).
The winner will face either Luxembough’s Jeff Henckels, seeded 55th, or 10th-seeded Mete Gazoz of Turkey in the second round later that day.
The remaining elimination rounds — the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and gold- and bronze-medal matches — will be held the afternoon of Saturday, July 31.
Coming up: Both of the U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers will open competition this weekend at the newly-built Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
• St. Croix native Adriel Sanes is entered in the second of seven scheduled heat races in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke, which is scheduled to begin at 8:27 p.m. today (7:27 a.m. this morning in the USVI).
Sanes, who will swim at Auburn University next season, will race in Lane No. 3 against Mali’s Sebastien Kouma, Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches, Honduras’ Julio Horrego, Jordan’s Amro Al-Wir and Sudan’s Abobakr Abass.
The top 16 finishes by time advance to one of two semifinal rounds, set for Sunday morning (late Saturday night in the USVI). The finals will be held Monday morning (late Sunday night in the USVI).
• St. Croix native Natalia Kuipers is entered in the first of four heat races in the women’s’ 400-meter freestyle, which is scheduled to begin at 8:06 p.m. Sunday evening (7:06 a.m. Sunday morning in the USVI).
Kuipers, entering her sophomore year on Bryant University’s swim team, will race in Lane No. 3 against Kosovo’s Eda Zeqiri and Cote d’Ivoire’s Talita Te Flan.
The top eight finishers by time advance to the finals, scheduled for 11:20 a.m. Monday morning (10:20 p.m. Sunday night in the USVI).
— Bill Kiser