Natalia Kuipers worked for years to make it to her first Olympics. However, the St. Croix native’s stay in the Tokyo Games turned out to be a short one.
The 19-year-old Kuipers finished last in her heat race Sunday night (early Sunday morning in the U.S. Virgin Islands) in the women’s 400-meter freestyle event.
Kuipers swam in the first of four scheduled heat races at the newly-built Tokyo Aquatics Centre, finishing the heat in 4 minutes, 39.92 seconds.
Kuipers finished behind Kosovo’s Eda Zeqiri, who won the heat in 4:38.02; with Cote d’Ivoire’s Talita Te Flan second in 4:38.92.
United States swimmer and defending Olympic champion Katie Ledecky led seven other swimmers to advance to today’s final. The world record holder won her heat in 4:00.45, nearly four seconds slower than her world record time.
Also advancing to the final was China’s Bingjie Li, Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather, Canada’s Summer McIntosh, Germany’s Isabel Gose, Paige Madden of the United States, and China’s Muhan Tang.
One down, one to go for Sanes: Adriel Sanes didn’t expect a long stay in the Tokyo Games’ men’s 100-meter breaststroke.
The 20-year-old St. Croix native lasted through the heat races Saturday night (early Saturday morning in the USVI), finishing third in his heat in 1:02.43.
Sanes finished behind heat race winner Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland (1:00.29) and Jordan’s Amro Al-Wir (1:02.17), and just 0.02 seconds ahead of Honduras’ Julio Horrego (1:02.45).
Sanes’ time was good for 42nd overall out of 49 entrants. World record holder and defending Olympic champion Adam Peaty of Great Britain led with a heat race time of 57.56 seconds.
Peaty also won his semifinal, held Sunday morning (late Saturday night in the USVI) to advance to the finals, scheduled for this morning (late Sunday night in the USVI).
Also advancing to the final was Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga, Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi, China’s Zibei Yan, Michael Andrew of the United States, Great Britain’s James Wilby, and Andrew Wilson of the United States.
Sanes has one more event to swim, the men’s 200-meter breaststroke. He’s entered in the second of five heat races, which begins at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday night (6:39 a.m. Tuesday morning in the USVI).
Homer out in men’s sabre: St. Thomas native Daryl Homer saw his shot at repeating as an Olympic medalist in the men’s individual sabre end Saturday afternoon (late Friday night in the USVI).
Homer, a silver medalist in the event at the 2016 Rio Games, suffered a 15-11 loss to Egypt’s Mohamed Amer, the No. 17 seed, in the Round of 32.
Homer, seeded 16th, led 9-3 early in the second period before Amer mounted a serious rally. He scored eight of the next nine points to take his first lead (11-10) since the early stages of the first period. After Homer tied the match at 11-all, Amer wrapped up the win by scoring the next four points.
Homer has one last chance to earn an Olympic medal, with the men’s sabre team competition beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday morning (9 p.m. Tuesday night in the USVI).
— Bill Kiser