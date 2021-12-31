ST. THOMAS — The players on the three teams involved in the inaugural YES U.S. Virgin Islands Basketball Classic may be looking at the tournament as a vacation.
Their coaches have a different attitude — they see this weekend’s games as a way to get their players back in game shape after the holidays, and prepared for the second half of the 2021-2022 season … and beyond.
“First and foremost, I’ve been at Fisk for four years … and this is our first year of actually traveling, going somewhere like St. Thomas,” said former NBA player Kenny Anderson, now head coach of Fisk University’s men’s team. “It’s good for the kids to get out and see different areas of the world.
“But an event like this, it’s like [postseason] tournament time, and I want the kids to be fierce competitors. That’s what I preach — getting them to do the right things for the team, not as individuals. We don’t need that type of basketball.”
Fisk’s Bulldogs, an NAIA-level program, are one of three teams taking part in the USVI Classic, which begins today at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center. Also entered is long-time HBCU college Elizabeth City State University, an NCAA Division II school, and another NAIA program, Point Park University.
The original format for the Classic was a four-team field, with each team playing twice over two days. But withdrawals by teams due to COVID-19 forced organizers to modify the tournament’s format, which will be played without fans in attendance under new guidelines set by the Virgin Islands Health Department earlier this week because of the rising number of COVID cases in the territory.
The pandemic has affected all three of the USVI Classic’s teams in one way or another, either from postponed or canceled games, to having players, coaches and other team personnel testing positive for COVID-19 — hence, another requirement from the Health Department mandating all teams and game personnel be vaccinated.
For starters, Point Park brought just six players — half of their normal roster — for this weekend’s tournament, but Pioneers head coach Joe Lewandowski said he had no intentions of withdrawing from the USVI Classic because of that. Elizabeth City State and Fisk are also missing some players, but not to the extent of Fisk.
“We adjusting a little bit,” Lewandowski said. “Before we left, we had some members of the team test positive [for COVID-19]. It’s just one of those things everbody deals with — they’re canceling bowl games for this.
“We made a decision that we were going to come here and compete. We have a core group of guys that have to get themselves together, and say ‘Hey, we’re going to get after it.’ We’re excited about this.”
All three teams are also coming off holiday breaks. Elizabeth City State last played Dec. 20 and Point Park on Dec. 18, but Fisk’s last game was Dec. 9 — a span of 22 days between games.
“That’s what I’ve been talking with the kids about, and why we had a little shootaround before we came here,” said Anderson, whose team has its first game after the Classic on Jan. 8. “We’ve got to get these kids back in basketball shape.”
That’s the biggest aspect of playing in this tournament all three teams are considering — knocking the rust off their players and getting them back in “basketball shape” before conference play begins (and for some like Elizabeth City State, has already begun).
“It’s a tuneup for 2022, and it’s two important non-conference games on our schedule,” said Vikings head coach Shawn Walker. “Then we have to go back and worry about conference play. But this gives us a chance to get our legs under us and prepare.”