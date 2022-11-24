ST. THOMAS — When Katie Abrahamson-Henderson took over as head coach of Georgia’s women’s basketball team nearly eight months ago, the first thing she faced was restocking the Lady Bulldogs’ roster.
The second was getting that roster — newcomers and returnees alike — some serious court time together.
That’s where this year’s Paradise Jam — and other early-season tournaments like it — comes in.
Abrahamson-Henderson sees the three-games-in-three-days format as a good way to get that on-and-off court bonding time between the players.
More important, it’s a chance to get those players ready for what’s coming later in the season: conference tournament time and, hopefully, “March Madness” — the NCAA Tournament.
“That’s why all the coaches do this, and all of their teams,” said Abrahamson-Henderson, who moved to Georgia after six seasons at Central Florida. “It’s great preparation for all that. We can play more games in the regular season, and that obviously helps our conference’s RPI (rating power index) too.”
The Lady Bulldogs are among eight teams taking part in this year’s Paradise Jam, which begins today at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Georgia, making its first appearance in the tournament, is playing in the Island Division along with two-time entrant Wisconsin, which won the Island title in 2008; past participant Seton Hall (2011), and fellow first-timer Virginia Commonwealth (VCU).
Making up the field in the Jam’s Reef Division are two-time participant Kansas State, which won the Island Division title in 2016; past entries Arkansas (2012) and Clemson (2014), and Northern Arizona.
Abrahamson-Henderson is no stranger to Paradise Jam — and its benefits.
When she was in her second year as head coach at then-Southwest Missouri State (now called Missouri State), the Lady Bears won the St. John Division title at the 2003 tournament.
Southwest Missouri State went on to finish the season with a 28-4 record — the third-most wins in school history — win the Missouri Valley Conference title and earn an NCAA Tournament berth.
“I really do it to give us a lot of games, and get us ready for the conference tournament,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “You have to take it one game at a time — I’ve been saying that from Day 1. Our first scrimmage was the biggest game of our life, the second scrimmage was the most important game ever.
“We just do one game at a time. They know that now — they know that I don’t care about anything next. We’re just worried about our first game, which is Wisconsin. I’m not worried about anything else; I don’t even tak about the next team.”
She’s not the only coach in this year’s Paradise Jam who takes that approach.
Virginia Commonwealth’s Beth O’Boyle has had her team in a number of early-season tournaments since taking over as the Rams’ head coach in 2014.
VCU played in the Goombay Splash tourney in the Bahamas last year — beating Washington and losing to North Carolina — and had planned trips to tournaments in both Puerto Rico and Cancun cancelled due to the Zika virus and COVID-19, respectively.
“I think it’s a phenomenal experience for your players,” O’Boyle said. “It’s just a great advantage. You’re going to play high-level teams on a neutral court. That is the No. 1 thing. We get to play Georgia or Wisconsin, and not on their floor.
“Obviously, the extra games, it prepares us as if we’re playing in the Atlantic 10 tournament. When you’re going to have to play three games in three days, what does that feel like for your body? What is that for your mind? How do you prepare from scouting?
“For us, these are some things that we’re really grateful that it’s something that VCU has committed to, because it just helps us play in March.”