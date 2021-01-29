ST. CROIX — Three players walked away with two division titles apiece during the 2021 Clinical Lab St. Croix Open tennis tournament, which concluded Sunday night at the St. Croix Tennis Club.
The tournament was held Jan. 14-24 after being delayed from its original Dec. 3-13 date. The delay came because of a two-week moratorium on sporting events imposed by the USVI government in late November due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Junior Bannis and Alice Kuo each won one singles and one doubles title each, while Elle Abraham was on the winning team in a pair of doubles titles.
Bannis won the Men’s A Singles title, beating James Campbell 6-4, 6-2 in the championship match. He also teamed with Abraham to take the Mixed A Doubles title, beating Loriann Laugle and Kevin Motta in the final, 6-0, 3-6, 7-5.
Bannis missed out on winning a third division title. With teammate Christoph Wilson, they lost in the Men’s A Doubles final to Dean Minagami and Alex Elizee 6-4, 7-6.
Abraham’s second division title came in Women’s A Doubles, where she teamed with Laugle to defeat Kristen Coffey and Zandra Ramtahal 6-4, 6-4 in the final.
Kuo teamed with Melody Westfall to win the Women’s B Doubles title, beating Lee Rohn and Natalie Nelson in the final, 7-5, 6-2. She then beat her teammate for the Women’s B Singles title, 6-2, 6-0, in the final.
Kuo also missed out on a “three-peat,” losing with partner Michael Delgiacco in the Mixed B Doubles final to Joel Mehpath and Lisa Adams, 6-4, 6-1.
In other division results:
• John Vanderveer and Carsten Breuer won the Men’s B Doubles title with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Brian Daley and Joneb Hamann in the final.
• In the Men’s 50-Over Doubles final, Don deWilde and Sean Coursey beat Carl Maschauer and Stan Vanasse, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.
• Hamann won the Men’s B Singles title, finishing out an undefeated run through the division when Bob Guilford had to retire in the final down 7-6, 3-2.
• Coffey won the Women’s A Singles title, taking the final from Flavis Logie in default.