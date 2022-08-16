Andrea Tromben came away a double award winner from the VI4Vets’ ninth annual St. Thomas Spearfishing Tournament, held Saturday in the waters off St. Thomas.
Tromben had the second-biggest fish speared during the one-day tournament, a 25.8-pound kingfish. That also landed Tromben the tournament’s best female diver award.
Conn Davis claimed the biggest fish award with his 28.95-pound kingfish. Other award winners were Bryan Leary (most lionfish), Nathan Gatcliffe (best captain), Thomas Ledee (best junior diver), Enzo Newhard (biggest male lobster, 6.2 pounds) and Sunny Gonzales (junior biggest male lobster, 3.6 pounds).
According to tournament organizers, a total of 54 divers competed in this year’s St. Thomas Spearfishing Tournament, made up of 27 teams. Sixteen boats and captains also took part.