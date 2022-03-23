Tuesday’s Results Varsity Boys Basketball
Antilles School 79, Virgin Islands Montessori School 20: The Hurricanes rode a big first-half scoring effort while keeping the Volts’ offense in check in winning Tuesday’s St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Julien Lowenstein led a balanced Antilles attack with a game-high 22 points, as 11 players scored for the Hurricanes. Trevor Prince added 11 points, and Lorenz Penn and Ruel Hazell had eight points each.
That balance allowed Antilles to bolt to a 31-6 lead over Montessori by the end of the first quarter, and go up 49-7 by the halftime break.
The Hurricanes’ defense held the Volts to just two field goals in the first half — both coming in the first quarter — and five total for the game.
Rohan Nagi and Hunter Simpson led Virgin Islands Montessori with seven points each.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 41, Antilles School 20: The Lady Devil Rays got their offense on track in the second half, pulling away to beat the Hurricanes in a St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Jada Isaac scored 15 of her game-high 17 points over the final two quarters for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, which struggled to a 10-all halftime tie against Antilles — a half in which more fouls (21) were called than total points scored.
But the Lady Devil Rays found their touch in the third quarter, outscoring the Hurricanes 20-2 to take command of the game. Antilles’ only points came on a field goal by Madison Roy.
J’Niaa Celestine added 10 points and Krystal Eddy five points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
Araba Penn led the Hurricanes with seven points, with C’Orna Greene adding five points and Maya McGowan four points.
Central High School 26, Good Hope Country Day School 10: The Lady Caribs took control early against the Lady Panthers in winning a low-scoring St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
A’Nesha Deterville scored a game-high 10 points — equaling the entire output of Good Hope Country Day’s team — for Central High, which only led 10-6 at the halftime break.
But the Lady Caribs got a boost from Grecia Bello, who scored all nine of her points in the second half as Central High outpaced the Lady Panthers 16-4 over the final two quarters.
No information was available on the leading scorers for Good Hope Country Day.
Middle School Boys Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 45, St. Mary’s Catholic School 15: The Warriors routed St. Mary’s in their St. Croix IAA league matchup. No other information was available on the game.