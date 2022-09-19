A pair of college sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands earned “sailor of the week” awards from the New England Intercollegiate Sailing Association, officials announced last week.
St. Thomas’ Teddy Nicolosi, a junior on Yale’s sailing team, and St. Thomas’ Caroline Sibilly, a freshman on Boston College’s sailing team, both received the awards for the performance the weekend of Sept. 11.
Nicolosi, sailing with Yale’s co-ed team, helped the Bulldogs win the Harry Anderson Trophy regatta in New Haven, Conn., by teaming with Anisha Arcot (who also earned the NEISA award) to take the B division.
Sibilly, sailing with Boston College’s women’s team, helped the War Eagles finish fifth in the Toni Deutsch ’58 Trophy regatta in Cambridge, Mass. Teaming with sophomore Sara Schumann (who also earned the NEISA award), the duo finished in the top five in 12 of 14 races.