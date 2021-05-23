The last three times St. Thomas native Jon Gazi has competed in the International Surfing Association’s World Surfing Games, he’s done so as a solo act.
But with the 2021 ISA World Surfing Games set to take place beginning this coming weekend in El Salvador, Gazi won’t be the only U.S. Virgin Islands surfer competing.
The 36-year-old Gazi will be joined on this year’s World Surfing Games by St. John native and long-time surfer Tommy Gibney, 24.
Their goal is simple — do well enough to earn one of the five remaining qualifying berths for the Tokyo Olympics.
“This is the last chance,” said Gazi, a well-known musician around the territory and also president of the Virgin Islands Surfing Federation. “It’s either do it here, or start thinking about Paris [where the 2024 Olympic Games will be held].
“There’s going to be some of the top guys in the world there, and a lot of them haven’t qualified yet.”
Qualifying for the Tokyo Games has been a goal of Gazi’s ever since it was named an Olympic sport in early 2017. That’s what has driven him to compete in the past three World Surfing Games — in Biarritz, France, in 2017; Tahara, Japan, in 2018; and Miyazaki, Japan, in 2019. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gazi also competed in the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, which was also an Olympic qualifier.
“It’s just representing the Virgin Islands is the big thing for me,” Gazi said. “Obviously, I’m there to do my best, I’m there to qualify [for the Tokyo Olympics]. It’s just such an honor being there, bringing and waving our flag, and seeing it up there with the 100-plus nations in the world [that are ISA members], which is wild.”
While Gazi is an old hand at competing in the World Surfing Games, this will be Gibney’s first try — but he’s not a neophyte when it comes to surfing.
“When I was in high school, I was trying to go to the Junior [Olympic] Games, but could never get the funding,” said Gibney, an Antilles School graduate. “I competed all throughout middle school, throughout the Caribbean and East Coast. I moved to Hawaii after graduating from Antilles and was still surfing, but stopped competing.
“I was going to school at [Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia], and [the World Surfing Games] was always in either May or June when I was in school, so I couldn’t make it. But now that I’ve graduated, I’ve got the opportunity and the time to go, so we’re going together. I’m super excited.”
The two Virgin Islanders are among more than 250 male and female surfers from 52 nations competing in this year’s World Surfing Games, being held May 29-June 6 in El Tunco, a coastal town in El Salvador nicknamed “Surf City.”
As for their chances in El Salvador, especially earning that Olympics berth, both said the key factor will be timing.
“Surfing’s interesting — a lot of it is about talent, but it’s really about wave selection and about luck,” Gibney said. “You have to be in rhythm, you have to be in the flow of everything. If you get one of the bigger waves and you do three or four turns, you’re going to get a solid score.”
Said Gazi: “That’s the thing about surfing — you only need two big scores. You could be sitting in the water next to Kelly Slater, an 11-time world champion, and if you’re sitting a little further this way or that and he can’t quite make the line of it, and you’re in the perfect spot, I guess it’s your day.
“A big part of what keeps me coming back with that hope and that energy is that can really be anybody’s game. If it’s your day, it’s your day.”