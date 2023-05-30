For the past seven years, Jon Gazi has spent his free time working towards one goal — trying to qualify for one of surfing’s biggest events.
The St. Thomas native will make another attempt this week, when he opens competition in the International Surfing Association’s 2023 World Surfing Games.
The 38-year-old Gazi and fellow St. Thomas native Cody Merritt, 25, are representing the U.S. Virgin Islands in this year’s World Surfing Games, which begins today and runs through June 2 in Surf City, El Salvador.
This will be the fifth World Surfing Games that Gazi — whose “day job” is the bass player for touring alternative group Mad Caddies — has competed in, beginning with the 2017 Games in France.
“It’s brought me all around the world now — France, Peru, twice to Japan, El Salvador,” said Gazi, who also competed in the World Surfing Games in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. “I’m really excited to be heading back to the World Games.
“I’ve been training hard, surfing a ton, surfing some great waves both at home and when I’ve been traveling. I’ve been cross-training a lot in skate parks all around the country and in Canada as I’ve been touring [with the Mad Caddies].”
While Gazi is the veteran, Merritt is competing in his first World Surfing Games. However, he’s not unfamiliar with high-level competition, having been on San Diego State University’s surfing team for five years before graduating in 2021.
“I’m really excited about this,” said Merritt, now a project engineer for Endless Surf, which designs and builds wave pools worldwide. “There’s a lot of good surfers in college, and it gets pretty intense competing here. But this will definitely be my hardest competition to date.
“I’d like to see how I do against each country’s best individuals. It’s the best of the best are going to be going to this. It’s going to be exciting to see how I do in comparison with the guys from other countries.”
Their goal is the same, however — to qualify for the 2024 Olympics. While most of the Games will be held in and around Paris, France, the surfing competition will be held in the southern Pacific Ocean at Teahupo’o, Tahati, in the French overseas territory of Polynesia.
From the 2023 World Surfing Games, the highest-finishing eligible male and female surfer from each continent (except the Americas) earns an Olympic berth. The World Games also serve as a qualifier for the 2023 Pan American Games, with five spots open.
That’s Gazi’s and Merritt’s first step — getting one of those five Pan Am Games berths, from which the gold medalist earns an Olympic spot. The next shot would come at the 2024 World Surfing Games, from which the top five men (and top seven women) qualify.
Now that Gazi has a few World Surfing Games under his belt, he feels more prepared than in past years.
“All along, when I’ve been there, I’m looking to qualify for the Olympics,” he said. “At the very least, what I’m there to do is better than my personal best, which I’ve been able to do every single time.
“I’ve been very proud every time to go to these events and surf against the top guys on the planet, and actually better my personal best every single time. I just want to stay on that path … but I honestly feel more prepared than I ever have.”
— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.