Two swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands both set personal bests Tuesday at the FINA 2022 World 25-Meter Championships, being held in Melbourne, Australia.
St. Croix native Natalia Kuipers and St. Thomas native Max Wilson were in the water for heat races Tuesday (late Monday night in the USVI) at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
Kuipers, a Good Hope Country Day School graduate and junior on Bryant University’s swim team, finished fourth in her heat race in the women’s 400-meter freestyle in a personal-best time of 4 minutes, 26.11 seconds. Her time was good for 26th overall out of 31 entries in the women’s 400 freestyle.
Meanwhile, Wilson — an Antilles School grad and freshman on Florida State University’s swim team — finished seventh in his heat race in the men’s 100-meter backstroke in 53.23 seconds. His time was good for 32nd overall out of 42 entries in the men’s 100 backstroke.
Kuipers has one more event to swim — the women’s 800-meter freestyle, with her heat race tonight (late Tuesday night in the USVI).
The this USVI swimmer competing at the Worlds, St. Croix’s Adriel Sanes, will swim heat races in two events later this week — in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke on Thursday (late tonight in the USVI) and the men’s 50-meter breaststroke on Friday (late Thursday night in the USVI).