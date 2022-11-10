Two college sailors with Virgin Islands connections competed over the weekend in the Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s College Sailing Fall Nationals in Norfolk, Va.
St. Croix native Mathieu Dale and Tortola native Thad Lettsome were among 18 sailors entered in the ICSA Singlehanded National Championships, with both finishing in the top 10.
The 22-year-old Lettsome, a junior on Tulane University’s sailing team, finished sixth overall with 122 points. He had one race win – in the seventh race – three other top-five finishes and six other top-10s. But his missed out on a top-five finish with a “Did Not Finish” in the fifth race.
Meanwhile, Dale – a Good Hope Country Day School graduate and a sophomore at Roger Williams University – came in eighth overall with 131 points. Dale won the regatta’s final race, had two other top-five finishes and four more top-10s.
Chapman Petersen, a freshman at Stanford, won the Singlehanded Nationals title with 64 points, beating out St. Mary’s grad student Leo Boucher by eight points (72 points) and Miami (Fla.) senior Richard McCann by nine points (73 points).