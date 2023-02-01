Two from USVI finish in top 10 at Lancaster Classic
Two archers from the U.S. Virgin Islands posted top-10 finishes in their divisions over the weekend in the Lancaster Classic tournament in Pennsylvania.
St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour finished fifth out of 77 entries in the men’s Olympic recurve division, while St. Thomas’ Tatyana Muntyan tied for ninth out of 40 entries in the women’s Olympic recurve division.
The 22-year-old D’Amour, currently No. 6 in World Archery’s overall recurve rankings, was 10th after the men’s recurve qualifying round with a 600, easily advancing to the 32-man elimination rounds.
There, D’Amour beat 23rd-seeded Trenton Cowles — who claimed the gold in the 2021 Junior Pan American Games — 122-113 in the first round, then upset seventh-seeded Jackson Mirich 121-116 in the Round of 16. But he eventually lost to second-seeded Jack Williams in the quarterfinals 125-119.
Muntyan, 54, who competed for Ukraine in the 1988 Seoul Olympics, was ninth after the women’s recurve qualifying round with a 569, making the 16-archer cut for the elimination rounds.
However, Muntyan’s stay in the eliminations was short, as she lost to eighth-seeded Riley Marx in the first round 113-112 in her first major indoor tournament of the 2023 season.
