Two swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands opened competition over the weekend at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, which began Saturday in Fukuoka, Japan.
St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers, a rising senior on Bryant University’s swim team, finished second in her heat in the women’s 400-meter freestyle in 4 minutes, 38 seconds Sunday morning (Saturday night in the USVI). That put the 21-year-old Kuipers 40th overall in the 41-swimmer field.
Meanwhile, Adriel Sanes, who swam last season on Auburn University’s swim team, won his heat race in the men’s 50-meter butterfly in 25.28 seconds, also held Sunday morning (Saturday night in the USVI). However, that left the 24-year-old Sanes 60th out of 92 entries.
Two of the three USVI entries will be in action Tuesday morning (Monday night in the USVI). Kuipers will swim her heat race in the women’s 200-meter freestyle, while St. Thomas’ Max Wilson, a rising sophomore on Florida State University’s swim team, will have his heat race in the men’s 100-meter backstroke.
Sanes’ next event won’t come until Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the USVI) when he has his heat race in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke.
Wilson’s last event comes the morning of Saturday, July 29 (evening of Friday, July 28 in the USVI) with the heat races in the men’s 50-meter backstroke.