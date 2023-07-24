Two swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands opened competition over the weekend at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, which began Saturday in Fukuoka, Japan.

St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers, a rising senior on Bryant University’s swim team, finished second in her heat in the women’s 400-meter freestyle in 4 minutes, 38 seconds Sunday morning (Saturday night in the USVI). That put the 21-year-old Kuipers 40th overall in the 41-swimmer field.