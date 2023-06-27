Two more teams with St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club opened play Monday at the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships.
Island Mixx V.C.’s under-16 girls and under-17 girls both went 0-3 in the first-round pool play matches at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
Island Mixx’s U-16s lost 2-0 to TOVC 16-Edwin (25-14, 25-14) and M2 Volleyball 16s (25-6, 25-8), then dropped a three-setter to Sideout 16 Elite 2 (9-25, 25-13, 15-8).
Island Mixx’s U-17s also dropped a pair of 2-0 matches – to TPV 17-Paragon (25-13, 25-7) and to VC United 17 Elite (25-13, 25-13) – before losing its final match in three sets to FEVA 17 Red-Elyse (18-25, 27-25, 15-9).
The Island Mixx U-16 team is made up of Emma Alexander, Allura Alvalle, Abigail Bruney, J’Nisa Challenger, Samaya Cruz, Xania Fleming, Zoe Richards, Taylor Roy, Charity Sertich and Elaina Walters. Mark Daniel is the head coach, and Aseah Thomas is the assistant coach.
Making up Island Mixx’s U-17 team are Madelyn Avery, De-Neicia Baxter, Brooklyn Donovan, Ashly Guzman, Jada Jn Phillip, Alanah Jordan, Angeline Nairns, Cayla Petersen, Mya Vigilant, Lynnel Warrell and Natasha Webster. The head coach is Scott Ozarski, with Myriam Rodney the assistant coach.
Island Mixx V.C. has more teams from St. Thomas’ In The Zone Athletic Club set to play in the Junior Nationals, with their two boys teams playing from July 1-4.